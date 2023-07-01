Cops get soaked during 'Cop on Top' Special Olympics fundraiser

During the event, local cops had squirt gun fights with the public to help raise money for the Spokane PACERS team.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Cop on Top Special Olympics fundraiser took place Saturday at the parking lot of Fred Meyer, in North Spokane.

Spokane Police, Spokane County Sheriff, Army National Guard, and American Legion were all out raising money for the Spokane PACERS while having fun with the team.

During the event, cops took turns rotating on and off and engaged in squirt gun flights with the public.

"We're here hoping to raise a whole lot of money and awareness about Special Olympics," Michelle Loucks, Spokane PACERS assistant coach and coordinator said. "Any money that we raise here today is going to go towards our pacers team and help us to continue to support the different sports that we do get the equipment that we need.

Loucks said the main goal of the fundraiser is to pay for athletes' supplies and uniforms that will allow them to participate and feel valued as team members.

"We know that a lot of them are only relying on their SSI income, and with that, they can't necessarily afford to buy, a $30 softball mitt or a pair of cleats for soccer," Loucks said. "So that's why we want to raise as much money as we can so that we've got enough."

The PACERS program started in April of last year, with only one head coach, two assistant coaches, and 13 athletes.

"Today we have eight coaches on our staff and about 50 to 60 athletes," Loucks said. "So we've grown so much in the last year, and we want to continue to grow."

