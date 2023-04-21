'Reach for the Stars': Coeur d'Alene nonprofit auctioning two quilts for July fundraiser

Tesh organizers are hoping the annual fundraiser that attracted more than 250 people and brought in nearly $120,000 last year will do just as well this time around.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Tesh will "Reach for the Stars" on July 27.

Organizers are hoping the annual fundraiser that attracted more than 250 people and brought in nearly $120,000 last year will do just as well this time around.

"I couldn’t be more humbled at how generous and supportive our donors are, and how committed this community is to making a difference in the lives of people that most need it," said Marcee Hartzell, Tesh, Inc. CEO.

Tesh has been part of the local community since 1976, providing opportunities for youths and adults with disabilities.

For the past 15 years, Tesh held three major fundraisers annually: a spring benefit dinner, a fall luncheon and the Jan. 1 fun run.

Last year, Tesh combined the spring and fall events into one summer bash.

This year, it's set for 5:30 p.m. at Settlers Creek, 5803 W. Riverview Drive in Coeur d’Alene.

