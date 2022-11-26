Winter weather could pose problem for Snoqualmie Pass travelers following Apple Cup

In addition, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Washington and Idaho Palouse beginning at 7 a.m. Sunday and continuing until Monday evening.

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — The snowy weather during Apple Cup 2018 not only made for unpleasant conditions for fans at the game, but likely meant a slow drive home afterwards as well.

This year's fans will have it quite a bit easier with a snow free game under mostly cloudy skies, though depending on where you're headed after the game, you still may have to deal with some wintry weather.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Washington and Idaho Palouse beginning at 7 a.m. Sunday and continuing until Monday evening. While elevations below 1,500 ft will see less than an inch of snow, the higher terrain could see anywhere from 1-5 inches of snow, and strong winds could also make travel difficult. Sustained winds of 20-30 mph are expected Sunday morning, with gusts up to 45 mph.

The mountain passes will see the most difficult weather beginning early on Sunday and continuing throughout the day. Both Fourth of July and Lookout Pass could see 5-8 inches of snow. Across the Northeast Blues, 5-10 inches is possible, and in the Northern Panhandle of Idaho, 6-12 inches of snow is expected above 4000 ft. The Cascades will see the heaviest snow with 1-2 feet over Snoqualmie and Stevens Pass. Strong winds will compound the difficult travel with wind gusts from 50-70 mph in the mountains.

