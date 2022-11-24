Turkey Trot at Manito Park brings families together

The annual tradition that started in 1988, and the event's organizers, Second Harvest, have collected over 450,000 meals since its conception.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A snowy morning in Manito Park means one thing: the annual Thanksgiving Turkey Trot is taking place.

This year's cold temperatures didn't stop people from coming to the starting line. The three-mile course helped participants burn off some calories before they have their Thanksgiving meals.

The Thanksgiving Turkey Trot is also a time for people to donate. Participants can either give a cash donation or bring canned food to the Second Harvest truck on site. It is an annual tradition that started in 1988, and the event's organizers, Second Harvest, have collected over 450,000 meals since its creation.

"It's awesome to be out here," Turkey Trot-er Bill Fitzner said. "It's a tradition, every year. We were just talking about that. Doing it for the last 20 years. It's a part of Thanksgiving."

And there are plenty of people of all ages who participate. "It's something my family and I do almost every year," 10-year-old Remy, another participant shared. "We really like to go here because it's a really good fun run.

"It's just really fun because there's normally hot cocoa," participant Mara said. "And I love hot cocoa."

With participants dressing up their dogs in turkey costumes or putting on turkey hats, and donating to people in need, the Thanksgiving Turkey Trot brings a little more fun to the day's Thanksgiving traditions.

