Wind Chill Advisory for Spokane, Inland Northwest

It is cold and windy in Spokane and the rest of the Inland Northwest. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place as temperatures feel well below zero.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Bitter, biting cold has arrived in Spokane and the rest of the Inland Northwest. It's not just cold, but the wind that is making conditions particularly brutal

The area is under a Wind Chill Advisory until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, with wind chills dropping well below zero for much of eastern Washington and north Idaho.

In Spokane, temperatures on Tuesday morning were at 8-degrees, but with the wind chill factored in, it felt like -10 outside. Coeur d'Alene was even colder, with a wind chill of -13-degrees, while Lookout Pass was dealing with a wind chill of -26-degrees.

Spokane will warm up to a wind chill of zero degrees by noon, but it doesn't get much warmer than that on Tuesday.

Wind gusting at 30 to 40 miles per hour will have the potential to cause frostbite or hypothermia in as little as 30 minutes. Winds calm later on Tuesday night, but temperatures will plummet as they do so.

These cold temperatures are the result of an arctic air mass. It will bring more sunshine to the region over the next few days but it certainly won't feel warm. The combination of that arctic air, snow on the ground, winds, and clear skies are all combining for temperatures that are colder than even our average coldest January day.

The worst of it will come to an end on Wednesday. Clouds will filter back in as temperatures rise heading into the weekend. We should be back near normal by Saturday and Sunday.

Silver Mountain closed

Silver Mountain Resort announced it would be closed on Tuesday because of the weather. It said Tuesday morning, it was -9 degrees on the hill with winds in the '30s. "For our staff and guests' safety, we are closing the mountain today," the resort posted. It does plan to open on Wednesday.

The ski area is closed today, February 22, due to weather. Posted by Silver Mountain on Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Other ski resorts in the area are opening on Tuesday but some chairs or areas may be closed because of winds or conditions.

Cold weather safety

During a stretch of weather like this, it's important to be prepared outside, inside, and while traveling. Dress in multiple layers to stay warm while outside, particularly when the wind is strong and causes wind chills to drop. It's a good idea to keep an eye on your pets too, as some animals don't like the cold as much as others.

Inside, keep the warm air circulating throughout the home, especially where the plumbing is. This gives you the best chance for pipes to not freeze over. People should also check in with their elderly neighbors and family members to make sure they are comfortable during this cold stretch of weather.

Drivers should have an emergency kit in their car while traveling, including blankets, water, phone changers, batteries, and first aid.