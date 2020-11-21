Thanksgiving week starts with snow Monday morning in Spokane

Light snow Monday morning may lead to slick roads during the commute hours.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Inland Northwest weather has strayed away from extremes for the past week or so, and while nothing extreme is in the forecast, it's worth noting our next snow chance for the area comes Sunday night and Monday morning.

The snow kicking off next week is the beginning of another slightly unsettled weather pattern that isn't unlike what we just experienced this week. Scattered showers and occasional downbursts but nothing that would be considered a washout.

The Sunday night and Monday morning snow is the same.

Areas expecting light snow will be the Spokane area, the Palouse, northeastern Washington mountains, and most of North Idaho. Initial computer models have all valley and low lying areas at 1 inch of snow or less except for mountainous areas in north-central Idaho.

As for timing, the snow or a rain/snow mix could begin as early as 5 p.m. Sunday, but is more likely after 7-8 p.m. The models are vague on the end timing of the snowfall, but it'll be in the morning on Monday.