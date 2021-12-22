More snow brings slick Wednesday commute, rain on the way

Snow that fell early Wednesday morning has tapered off with rain on the way for later tonight.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane and North Idaho drivers should prepare for (another) slick morning commute after more than an inch of snow fell overnight.

Road crews are out working on main arterials, but most roads still have snow in some places. Drivers should be extra cautious on side roads, which may have an icy layer underneath the fresh snow.

The City of Spokane said it had extra crews out working on Wednesday morning to plow, sand, and device. The city suggested drivers leave early and slow down.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to leave room for plows. WSDOT East Tweeted that its crews "reported several close calls between plow trucks and other vehicles." It also shared a photo of an SUV darting between plows on I-90 near Sunset Hill.

No, no, NO!!! Please STOP weaving between our plows. We have five plows heading east on I-90 down Sunset Hill and an SUV I watched on camera dart between two plows. Please give them space to do their jobs! pic.twitter.com/W6mQwuGhTD — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) December 22, 2021

Warming temperatures throughout the day should help melt some of the snow away ahead of the rain that is on the way. Temperatures will climb to near 40 degrees on Wednesday. Some showers are possible in the afternoon but most of the rain will arrive later in the evening.

The warmer weather and rain will likely turn the roads into a slushy mess. Rain is expected to continue through Thursday morning before tapering off by the afternoon. We'll also see windy conditions on Thursday, with sustained winds from the SW at 10-20 mph and gusts up to 30mph.

Good Wednesday morning! Crews were very busy overnight plowing and treating roadways. Crews sent me this picture from shift change that was underway around 3:30am. Please make sure to give them plenty of space as they work to clear the roadway. pic.twitter.com/GsaXjOFIRv — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) December 22, 2021

In the mountains, snow is in the forecast every day this week. Inches of accumulation are expected each day. That means it is imperative you check the forecast and have the proper preparations, including chains, if you plan on heading up and over the pass at any point in time this week.

Good WED morning Inland Northwest! Snow is quickly moving out of the region, but motorists should anticipate winter driving conditions in #Spokane, Coeur d'Alene, Sandpoint, and Colville this morning after the snow that fell earlier this morning. #WAWX #IDWS pic.twitter.com/nQBL6vGxUw — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) December 22, 2021

Temperatures start to trend cooler again starting late Thursday, and snow showers are forecast for Christmas Eve and Christmas day with highs in the low to mid 30s. A bitter cold air mass will make its way into the region in the week following Christmas and frigid temperatures are expected, with highs in the teens and lows in the single digits.