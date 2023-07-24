Gov. Inslee signs emergency proclamation related to flooding in Douglas, Grant counties

The proclamation comes nearly two weeks after a severe thunderstorm hit Douglas and Grant counties, causing flash flooding and starting multiple fires.

WASHINGTON, USA — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation on Monday due to flooding in Douglas and Grant counties.

Through the proclamation, the Washington State Military Department activated the State Emergency Operations Center to implement emergency response procedures. This will help provide people in these counties with emergency resources and help alleviate some of the impacts from the flooding.

The proclamation comes nearly two weeks after a severe thunderstorm hit Douglas and Grant counties, causing flash flooding and starting multiple fires. The flooding and fires damaged parts of US 2 and SR 28, resulting in highway closures and limited access to affected roadways.

Inslee said the road damage "will require the emergency procurement of contractors to repair the damage." The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is coordinating resources and responses with state and federal entities to start road repairs.

Because of the emergency, state agencies and departments are directed to use state resources in accordance with the Washington State Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan. Departments are also directed to "do everything reasonably possible to assist affected political subdivisions in an effort to respond to and recover from the event."

The full proclamation can be viewed here.

