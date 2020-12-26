Spokane sees 2nd snowiest Christmas on record

A total of 3.7 inches of snow fell at the Spokane Airport on Christmas Day

Christmas morning started off bare and dry, but by evening a light blanket of snow covered the ground.

The snow began around 5pm, and before the clock struck midnight, 3.7 inches of snow had fallen at the Spokane Airport, making this the second snowiest Christmas on record!

In first place was Christmas of 1998, when when the Spokane Airport received 5.2 inches of snow.

Very slick road conditions were reported through the evening hours, and after midnight the Spokane National Weather Service reported that a wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain, and snow were falling.