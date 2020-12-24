Spokane might see snow in the nick of time for Christmas

Snow is expected to begin falling during the evening on Christmas and continue through Saturday morning in the Spokane area.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane has a chance for a White Christmas in 2020. But snow might wait to arrive until the very last moment.

The next weather system moving into the Pacific Northwest will wait until Christmas Day to do so. It starts with heavy snow over the Cascades during the day before precipitation moves into eastern Washington in the evening on Christmas.

That's "Christmas evening," not to be confused with "Christmas Eve."

Computer models are iffy on if the precipitation starts as snow or a rain/snow mix. But by Saturday morning, light snow will be falling at the minimum. Most models are leaning towards one to two inches of snow for most of the Inland Northwest, apart for southern most areas which could see one inch at the most.

CHRISTMAS SNOW - 1-2" of snow starts Christmas Evening (Friday night) and lasts into Saturday morning. #KREMweather pic.twitter.com/I50Tg4dnHt — Thomas Patrick (@ThomasPatrickWx) December 24, 2020

This is easily the best we could ask for during a warm December, which has given us more rain than snow recently.

Technically, a "White Christmas" is defined as having one inch of snow depth on the ground, measured on Christmas morning, about 7 a.m. local time. That's not going to happen this year, but if we see the snow falling as we head to bed, that will be good enough.