Avista asks customers to conserve energy amid heat wave

Avista asked customers to conserve Monday through Thursday, July 1 from 1 to 8 p.m.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Avista Utilities is asking customers to conserve their energy use amid the heat wave so the electric system does not get strained.

In a press release from Avista, they said they manage the system through summer conditions each year and they have prepared for this situation by shifting electricity load to accommodate increased usage in certain areas.

Avista president and CEO Dennis Vermillion said in a press release that they are hoping to work together with the community through this heat wave.

“We appreciate the support of our customers and their efforts to conserve and lighten the load on the system as we maintain our focus on providing reliable energy for all those we serve,” Vermillion said.

In the press release they provided alternative ways to cool down.

Reduce the use of heat-producing appliances such as dishwashers, ovens, ranges and dryers

Keep drapes and blinds closed during the day to block out heat from the sun

Use an outdoor BBQ instead of cooking on the range

Use small electric appliances or a microwave for cooking instead of your stove or oven

Use a box fan to cool when possible

Remember that room air conditioners are generally least efficient if they must cool more than one room at a time

Replace air conditioning filters frequently and make sure central air conditioning units are clear of debris

Customers who need support during this time are encouraged to call 211, or visit www.wa211.org or www.211.idaho.gov.