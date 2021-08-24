Spokane International Airport opens extension of inbound Airport Drive to vehicle traffic

All drivers heading to the airport are asked to allow extra time to arrive.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new extension passing Flint Road near the Spokane International Airport’s Cell Waiting Phone Lot opened Tuesday morning, bringing a traffic pattern change to drivers trying to access the curbside at the Airport Terminal buildings.

According to a press release from the airport, the traffic pattern change only affects vehicle traffic on inbound Airport Drive and will not impact drivers exiting the airport's parking lots or the terminal. Drivers will not have access to the curbside at the terminal buildings and will have to follow a return to terminal route to access the terminal curb.

Travelers and those looking to park and get to the terminal, along with taxis looking to line up for pickup fares, will use the left lane on the existing inbound Airport Drive to park in the outside parking.

All drivers heading to the Airport are asked to allow extra time to arrive, and slow down around the transition area and ongoing construction work over the next few weeks.