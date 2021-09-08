Fog causes flight delays out of Spokane International Airport

Alaska airline confirmed delayed flights are due to fog Monday morning

SPOKANE, Wash. — Passengers flying out of Spokane International Airport should check their flights on Monday morning. Low visibility due to fog is causing delayed flights.

Information about delayed flights can be found on the website for Spokane International Airport. Depending on the airline and flight, there are delays through 10 a.m. Monday morning. So far, 15 flights have been delayed on Alaska, Southwest and Delta Airlines.

KREM 2 was able to confirm the reason for the delays on Twitter:

There is also low visibility across I-90. The Washington State Department of Transportation. They caution people in all types of transportation to use cause while visibility remains low around Spokane.

Good Monday morning! The weather this morning feeling more like October or November with the fog around the region. If you are out traveling this morning, thick fog is impacting portions of the region. Use caution, have those headlights on, and drive for conditions. pic.twitter.com/qVqoOJc4x4 — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) August 9, 2021

How long will the fog last?