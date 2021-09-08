Fog causes flight delays out of Spokane International Airport

SPOKANE, Wash. — Passengers flying out of Spokane International Airport should check their flights on Monday morning. Low visibility due to fog is causing delayed flights.
Information about delayed flights can be found on the website for Spokane International Airport. Depending on the airline and flight, there are delays through 10 a.m. Monday morning. So far, 15 flights have been delayed on Alaska, Southwest and Delta Airlines.
KREM 2 was able to confirm the reason for the delays on Twitter:
There is also low visibility across I-90. The Washington State Department of Transportation. They caution people in all types of transportation to use cause while visibility remains low around Spokane.
How long will the fog last?
As temperatures climb, the fog will continue to dissipate. Visibility started to improve before 8 am, by 8:30 visibility increased to 2 miles. There should be enough improvement by the 9 o'clock hour to get things moving a little closer to normal. The Dense Fog Advisory for the Spokane area will last through 11 am local time.