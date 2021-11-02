New airline to add nonstop service between Spokane and Reno in December

ExpressJet Airlines’ new leisure brand aha! will fly to the Spokane International Airport three times a week with 50-seat Embraer ERJ145 regional jets.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane International Airport has partnered with ExpressJet Airlines’ new leisure brand aha! to offer travelers three new nonstop flights between Reno and Spokane, beginning Dec. 15, 2021.

ExpressJet Airlines’ new leisure brand aha!, which stand for "air-hotel-adventure," will connect the Spokane/Coeur d’Alene metropolitan area with Reno, “The Biggest Little City in the World,” and the recreation and beauty of Lake Tahoe, according to the press release.

Aha! will fly to the Spokane International Airport three times a week with 50-seat Embraer ERJ145 regional jets. Spokane is the ninth western U.S. city served with nonstop flights from aha!’s hub and home base at Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

The nonstop flights will take about two hours to arrive at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, giving travelers the opportunity to take short trips to Reno and Lake Tahoe without the hassle of multiple airport stops and layovers.

“Aha!’s nonstop flight from Reno to Spokane (aka “Hooptown USA”) will also be a boon to incoming tourists, who will have more time to catch Gonzaga basketball, year-round festivals and events, and even walk the Spokane River Centennial Trail," ExpressJet’s CEO Subodh Karnik said.

The Spokane to Reno-Tahoe flights eliminates the need for time-consuming connections at crowded hubs or a long drive. Aha!'s flights will depart from the Spokane International Airport at different times on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with returning flights on the same days, at different times.

"I want to thank aha! for making this investment in Spokane," Spokane Airport Board Chair Ezra Eckhardt said in a statement. “Reno is a strategic market for business and leisure travelers in the Spokane/Coeur d’Alene region, and this new service allows for a direct connection to the Intermountain West and the year-round entertainment and outdoor activities it offers."

Aha! seeks to provide service to travelers in smaller communities, with convenient nonstop flights, and the company is planning to partner with resorts, casinos and attractions to offer value-priced vacation packages.

Aha! is offering an introductory fare f $49 each way between Spokane and Reno until Dec. 1 at its website.