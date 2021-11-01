Fairchild Airmen honored for heroism during Afghanistan evacuation

The three Fairchild Airmen aided in the airlift of passengers and equipment out of Hamid Karzai International Airport.

FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. — Fairchild Air Force Base in Washington awarded three Fairchild Airmen on Monday for their efforts during the Afghanistan evacuation.

According to a press release by the Fairchild Air Force Base, Second Lt. Luke Wales, Staff Sgt. Ivan Bustamante and Staff Sgt. Lorenzo Tafoya were awarded the Air Force Achievement Medal for outstanding achievement and meritorious service rendered specifically on behalf of the Air Force, according to a press release by the Fairchild Air Force Base.

The Fairchild Airmen provided critical in-flight security for various missions, aiding in the airlift of passengers and equipment out of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan.

The three heroes efforts include the final retrograde, ultimately contributing to the nation's largest-humanitarian airlift of 124 thousand refugees, and ending America's longest war.