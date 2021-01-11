Up With KREM in Your Neighborhood: Highlighting spots throughout the Spokane area

Tim Pham, Jeremy LaGoo and Channing Curtis are shining a light on Spokane-area neighborhoods. Watch at 5-7 a.m. on KREM 2 and 7-9 a.m. on the CW22.

SPOKANE, Wash. — During the week of Nov. 1, the Up With KREM Team is highlighting communities throughout the Spokane area.

Tim Pham, Jeremy LaGoo and Channing Curtis are shining a spotlight on neighborhoods in and around the Lilac City on "Up with KREM in Your Neighborhood." Watch the special editions of Up with KREM at 5-7 a.m. on KREM 2 and 7-9 a.m. on the CW22.

To kick off the series on Monday, Nov. 1, Channing and Jeremy visited the East Central neighborhood, one of Spokane's oldest suburbs. Channing highlighted some of East Central's most historic moments that shaped the area, including the building of Interstate 90.

Be on the lookout for the Up with KREM team in your neighborhood throughout the week! They will be in Hillyard on Tuesday, followed by Airway Heights and Millwood on Wednesday and Thursday.

Nov. 1: East Central

Up With KREM visited Fresh Soul in Spokane's East Central neighborhood on Monday.

Sitting on 3029 E 5th Ave, Fresh Soul is one of the most popular places to eat in the East Central neighborhood. Founded by Michael Brown, the restaurant prides itself on serving the mouth-watering specialties that only the South can provide.

This Thanksgiving, Fresh Soul will be serving the East Central community by giving out 100 meals for the first 100 customers between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. On top of this, the restaurant also gives back through tutoring and mentoring services, not to mention a basketball camp.