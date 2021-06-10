Idaho doubling fees for out-of-state visitors to popular parks this summer

The change affects some of Idaho's busiest state parks, including Farragut, Priest Lake and Round Lake.

IDAHO, USA — Idaho State Parks will double the price for out-of-state campers and visitors starting Thursday, June 10 to comply with a new state law.

House Bill 93 specifies an increase in fees for some of the state's busiest parks including Bear Lake, Farragut, Hells Gate, Priest Lake and Round Lake. The new price for non-residents to enter the parks jumps to $14. For out of state campers, a basic campsite at those parks will cost $48 a night.

The annual Motor Vehicle Entry Fee will also rise to $80 for all users on Thursday.

Susan Buxton, director of the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, said that the changes are an effort to keep Idaho State Parks competitive with surrounding states that have similar fees.