Woman dies in two-car fatal crash in Spokane

The crash happened at about 7 a.m. at N. Wood Road and remains under investigation.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman died after a two-car crash on N. Wood Road on Thursday morning.

According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD) press release, the woman driving a 2003 Saturn Ion, was traveling north on Wood Road when she crossed the centerline of the roadway and struck the front of a 2005 Chevrolet truck.

SPD was called to the two-vehicle crash in the 6500 block of N. Wood Road at about 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials said apparently the woman was not wearing a seat belt, and she died in the crash. The man driving the Chevrolet had minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and the name of the deceased woman hasn't been released.

W. Jacobs Road and W. Coulee Hite Road were closed for some time on Thursday as officials were investigations the crash.