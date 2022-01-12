Man arrested, suspected of trying to burn down his ex-wife's house

Spokane Police said the man crashed his car through the garage door and then poured gasoline around the area.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a man Tuesday night after they say he tried to burn down the house of his ex-wife.

Police were called to the house near East 35th Ave. and South Smith St. around 9:15 p.m. According to a media release from Spokane Police, the woman at the home told police dispatch that her ex-husband was intoxicated and had crashed his car through the garage door.

Police say the man managed to force his way into the house and assaulted a victim, while another witness reported the suspect had poured gasoline around the garage.

When police arrived, they found the man inside the garage. Spokane Police say he was uncooperative, refused police commands, and tried to get back into the house. Police said in the media release that they used "reasonable force" to stop the suspect and arrest him. Police did not provide details about what force was used.

Police identified the man arrested as 40-year-old Karim Hattal. He was booked into the Spokane Regional Jail Facility for first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, first-degree attempted arson, and second-degree malicious mischief. Police say he was also booked for obstructing a law enforcement officer and DUI.

Spokane Police said the victim had non-life-threatening injuries and the children were not hurt.

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is in a domestic violence situation help is available with Lutheran Community Service Northwest. They have a 24-hour sexual assault crisis line at 509-624-7273.

Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE.