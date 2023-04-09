Washington on track to surpass deadliest year on roads for second year in a row

By July 31, 2022, 413 traffic deaths were reported. By July 31, 2023, 417 people had died on Washington's roads.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — The 100 deadliest days on Washington roads are coming to an end, but the state is already on track to have one of the deadliest years in decades.

2022 was the deadliest year on Washington's roads in more than three decades. At this point in 2023, however, more people have died in crashes than this same time last year.

The state's traffic deaths started rising at the start of the pandemic in 2020. Every year since, they've increased, hitting a high point in 2022. That year, there were 750 fatalities on Washington's roads, the highest number since 1990.

But it's looking like 2023 could surpass that number.

"By the end of July, we've seen four more fatalities compared to last year," said Mark McKechnie, the external relations director with Washington's Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC).

By July 31, 2022, 413 traffic deaths were reported. By July 31, 2023, 417 people had died on Washington's roads.

"The interesting thing is that resulted from seven fewer crashes, so that means we've seen more crashes that result in multiple fatalities," McKechnie said.

The increase could be due to a variety of factors, according to McKechnie. Some of the top factors in fatal crashes are speeding, driving under the influence, distraction and not wearing seatbelts.

"In Spokane County, 29% of drivers and passengers over the last ten years who were killed weren't wearing seatbelts," he explained.

Impairment is still the top factor, accounting for approximately half of all fatal crashes statewide. It's why law enforcement will keep an eye out, but ask the community to do its part, too.

"We would like people to slow down, increase following distance, leave more than enough time for traffic and other collisions that could occur, and also drive sober," said Chelsea DeHart, a trooper with Washington State Patrol (WSP).

WSP District Four, the local district in Spokane, says traffic deaths are up 200% over last year on state routes and interstates. Six people died last year by this time, compared to 18 this year.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Apple TV: Search "Spokane News from KREM" in the Apple store or follow this link.