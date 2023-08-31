'100 Deadliest Days' travel season ends with 21% increase in Idaho roadway fatalities heading into last weekend

Idaho roads in 2023 have been deadlier than in 2022. This time last year, there were 133 documented fatalities versus 164 this year.

IDAHO, USA — The deadly travel season dubbed "100 Deadliest Days" comes to an end September 4, following the Labor Day holiday. The 100 Deadliest Days is the timeframe between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend, a period when Idaho sees an increase in deadly crashes.

As of Aug. 31, there have been 164 people killed in crashes on Idaho roads since the beginning of the year - 89 of those fatalities occurred during the 2023 Deadliest Days season.

The 164 confirmed roadway deaths in 2023 reflects a 21% increase in fatalities from the 133 documented deaths (110 of which were a result of impaired driving), during the same timeframe in 2022. According to Idaho crash data, 2022 also saw a 21% increase from 2021 - with a recorded 108 fatalities - of which 42 were a result of an impaired driving crash.

The Canyon County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that agencies across the Gem State have combined efforts to limit the number of impaired drivers that historically increase during, and up to, Labor Day weekend. Enforcement officers have increased their presence and are actively looking for drivers that appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

"As law enforcement professionals, we are dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of our communities. The act of impaired driving not only defies the principles we uphold but also endangers the lives we've sworn to protect," said Colonel Kedrick Wills of the Idaho State Police. "This Labor Day weekend, let us all unite in our commitment to safety by making responsible choices. Through intensified patrol and advanced expertise, we are committed to creating an environment free from the dangers of impaired driving."

The Idaho Transportation Department's Office of Highway Safety (OHS) and more than 50 other law enforcement agencies have partnered for the high visibility enforcement campaign as part of the national effort, "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over."

"It's a stark reminder of the dangers of impaired driving, aggressive driving, and distracted driving," explained Highway Safety Manager Josephine Middleton. "We can help to keep ourselves and others safe by driving engaged, putting down the distractions, driving sober, and always wearing our seatbelts."

Examples of aggressive driving: Speeding, tailgating, cutting in front of another driver and then slowing down, weaving in and out of traffic, changing lanes without signaling, blocking cars that are attempting to change lanes and screaming, honking or flashing lights at fellow drivers.

