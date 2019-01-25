SPOKANE, Wash. — If you think Inland Northwest drivers are bad, you may be right – at least according to a new study.

Drivers in both states were ranked within the top ten worst in the country in 2018, according to the study from online insurance comparison marketplace QuoteWizard.

Idaho ranked No. 7 while Washington ranked No. 10.

QuoteWizard determines the rankings through data collected from its own site and the Federal Highway Administration fatality data. It calculates accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, citations and fatalities in each state.

In 2018, the worst drivers hailed from Maine, followed by South Carolina, Nebraska, California and North Dakota to round out the top five, according to QuoteWizard.

Michigan drivers were ranked the best in the country.

