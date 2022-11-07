x
Two jack-knifed semis blocking lanes on eastbound I-90 near Fancher Road

At this time, the left two lanes are blocked, according to WSDOT.
Credit: WSDOT

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two jack-knifed semi-trailers are blocking lanes on eastbound I-90 near Fancher Road.

According to WSDOT, at this time, one of the jack-knifed trailers is no longer blocking the right lanes on the highway. However, the two left lanes remain blocked. Drivers should expect long delays.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

