Two jack-knifed semis blocking lanes on eastbound I-90 near Fancher Road

At this time, the left two lanes are blocked, according to WSDOT.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two jack-knifed semi-trailers are blocking lanes on eastbound I-90 near Fancher Road.

According to WSDOT, at this time, one of the jack-knifed trailers is no longer blocking the right lanes on the highway. However, the two left lanes remain blocked. Drivers should expect long delays.

I-90 UPDATE: One of the jack-knifed semi-trailers is no longer blocking the right lanes on EB I-90 near Fancher Road in Spokane Valley. However the left two lanes remain blocked. Continue to expect long delays. pic.twitter.com/gBJpivp1Na — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) November 8, 2022

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

