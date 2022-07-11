Thousands without power as snow falls in Spokane

Avista reported more than 2,000 customers without power on Monday morning as several inches of snow fell in the area and temperatures dropped below freezing.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of people across the Inland Northwest lost power on Monday morning as snow blanketed the area.

Avista reported more than 1,700 customers in the dark as of 9:30 a.m. That's down from about 2,200 customers earlier in the morning. The outages are scattered across the area from Kettle Falls to north Spokane, and Sandpoint.

Marimn Health & Wellness Center is closed on Monday morning because of the power outage. It hopes to reopen at noon.

Northern Lights had about 450 customers without power, mostly near Priest Lake early on Monday morning, but as of 9:30 a.m. power had been restored to most customers.

Both Inland Power and Kootenai Electric did not show any widespread outages on Monday morning.

Avista says customers should treat all power lines as if they’re energized. You should stay away from any downed power lines and don’t attempt to remove limbs from downed or sagging power lines. Drivers should also refrain from driving over power lines.

If you see a downed line, call Avista immediately to report the location.

The City of Spokane said if you see a downed tree, you should call 311.

To report any power outages contact your local utility provider:

Avista Utilities outage hotline: 1-800-227-9187 or text OUT to 284-782 or report your outage online or through Avista’s mobile device at www.myavista.com/outage.

outage hotline: 1-800-227-9187 or text OUT to 284-782 or report your outage online or through Avista’s mobile device at www.myavista.com/outage. Kootenai Electric Cooperative: 1-877-744-1055 or through Kootenai Electric’s SmartHub app.

Cooperative: 1-877-744-1055 or through Kootenai Electric’s SmartHub app. Inland Power and Light outage hotline phone number 877-668-8243

outage hotline phone number 877-668-8243 Vera Water and Power outage hotline call 1-888-774-8272

outage hotline call 1-888-774-8272 Northern Lights in Northern Idaho outage hotline 866-665-4837

in Northern Idaho outage hotline 866-665-4837 Pend Oreille Public Utility outage hotline 509-447-3137

To check the areas impacted check the following outage maps:

What to do Before the power goes out

Sign up to receive outage alerts from your utility company.

Download a news app to receive push updates and news alerts about the weather forecast.

Have your cell phone charge.

Have a plan for your pets and livestock.

If your water supply is dependent on electricity, fill your bathtub with water.

Ensure smoke alarm batteries have been changed recently.

If you have a medical need that relies on electricity, visit the Food and Drug Administration published Guidance on Home Use Devices, recommendation list. Maintain medical information, a list of emergency contacts, extra oxygen tanks, battery backups and contact information for transportation services.

Assemble an emergency storm kit containing flashlights and fresh batteries, battery-powered radio or TV and extra batteries, bottled water, nonperishable foods, blankets, bedding or sleeping bags, first-aid kit and prescription medications.

Here are some other steps you should take when your power goes out:

Turn off all the appliances that were on before the power went out.

Unplug electronic equipment, including computers.

Leave a light or radio on as an alert when power has been restored.

Help Avista crews working in a neighborhood know which homes have power by turning on the front porch light.

Do not wire an emergency generator into a home’s electrical system, unless there is a disconnect switch to separate generated power from Avista’s distribution system. Backfeed into power lines could injure or kill a lineman working to get electricity restored.

Use a generator only to run specific appliances and locate it outside so poisonous carbon monoxide fumes do not enter the home.

How to stay warm during a power outage:

Wear layer clothing

Put handwarmers in gloves and socks

Close up rooms you won’t be using

Huddle in one small room

Use duct tape and plastic to cove windows for extra insulation

Close blinds and curtains at night

Utilized fireplace or wood stove

Drink warm liquids

Tips for food if power is out longer than two hours:

Half full freezer will hold food safely for about 24 hours.

Full freezer will hold food safely for 48 hours.

DO NOT open freezer don't unless you need too.

Refrigerator items like milk, other dairy products, meat, fish, eggs, gravy and spoilable leftovers should be packed into a cooler surrounded by ice. Styrofoam coolers are fine as well.

Use "digital quick-response" thermometer to check the food temperature right before you cook or eat it.

Throw away any food with a temperature of 45 degrees Fahrenheit or higher.

