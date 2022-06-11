Winter weather prompts school closures and delays for Monday

School districts around the Inland Northwest are closing Monday for the incoming winter storm.

SPOKANE, Wash. — School districts across the Inland Northwest are closing due to inclement winter weather on Monday.

Schools closing Monday, November 7th:

School delays:

Colville School District - 2-hour delay

Davenport School District - 2-hour delay

Medical Lake - 2-hour delay. No morning or afternoon skills center buses. Morning preschool at Michael Anderson Elementary and Hallett Elementary are canceled.

Methow Valley School District - 2-hour delay. Emergency bus routes in effect.

Onion Creek School District - 2-hour delay. No preschool.

Reardan-Edwall School District - 2-hour delay

Tonasket School District - 2-hour delay. Buses will run regular routes exactly two hours later than normal. There will be no preschool Monday.

Schools going to remote learning:

Weather forecast

Several inches of snow are expected around the Inland Northwest on Monday, with higher snow totals in northern Washington and north Idaho.

Spokane and Coeur d'Alene could get between 2"-5" of snow, while locations like Omak and Sandpoint could see more than 8".