Semi-truck fire currently blocking right two lanes of eastbound I-90 on Sunset Hill

WSDOT East says that drivers should expect delays and use caution through the area.

According to WSDOT East, drivers should expect delays and exercise caution in the area. Fire crews are responding to the scene to put out the blaze.

There is currently no information on the condition of the driver of the truck.

Heads up to travelers we have a semi-truck that is on fire blocking the right two lanes of eastbound I-90 on the Sunset Hill just west of Spokane. Drivers should expect delays and use caution through the area. pic.twitter.com/ihjhrs4ITq — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) December 31, 2022

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.