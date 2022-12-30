Semi-truck fire currently blocking right two lanes of eastbound I-90 on Sunset Hill

SPOKANE, Wash. — A burning semi-truck is currently blocking the right two lanes of eastbound I-90 on Sunset Hill just west of Spokane.
According to WSDOT East, drivers should expect delays and exercise caution in the area. Fire crews are responding to the scene to put out the blaze.
There is currently no information on the condition of the driver of the truck.
This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.
