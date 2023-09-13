Crash on I-90 blocking all lanes in both directions at N. Division Street near Pinehurst

Idaho 511 says I-90 is currently blocked in a construction zone. Drivers in the area should prepare to stop.

PINEHURST, Idaho — A crash on I-90 is currently blocking all lanes in both directions at N. Division Street, according to Idaho 511.

Little about what caused the crash or who is involved is known at this time. Idaho 511 says I-90 is currently blocked in a construction zone. Drivers in the area should prepare to stop.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.