Grant County sheriff issues apology after heavy traffic at Gorge Amphitheatre causes headaches for fans, residents

Multiple concert goers posted on social media, including Facebook and Tiktok, saying the traffic caused them to miss the entire Lumineers concert on Friday night.

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Fans of the band The Lumineers were anything, but fans of the Gorge Amphitheatre Friday thanks to heavy traffic going into the venue and campgrounds.

Fans sat in their vehicles for several hours waiting to get in. Many posted on social media, including on Facebook and Tiktok, saying the lines caused them to miss the entire concert.

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO), the cause behind the gridlock was due to people coming in to camp out to see country musician Eric Church on Saturday at the same time as fans going to see the Lumineers.

“We've not seen this level of gridlock before out there,” said GCSO public information officer Kyle Foreman. “With every concert, especially the ones that are sold out concerts, there's always higher level of traffic gridlock, but it moves along quicker.”

Foreman says the enhanced security put in place after June's shooting in the campground area at the Gorge also slowed down traffic.

He also admitted they had concerns before the back to back concerts: "We knew there was going to be difficulties with that plan. We just did not anticipate how difficult those problems were going to be."

Grant County Sheriff Joe Kriete issued an apology on Facebook on Saturday for the traffic issues:

“I’ve read and heard comments today about the long traffic delays and gridlock that happened Friday on the roadways to The Gorge. I want to say that I’m sorry to local residents and concertgoers who had to wait so long. I can only imagine how frustrating that must have been.

Clearly, trying to move that many vehicles both in and out of the area simultaneously was not a good idea. Live Nation’s stronger security measures at the campground entrance added to the delays.

This week, we will review plans with Live Nation and Grant County Public Works to ensure this problem doesn’t happen again.”

Foreman also said they plan to meet with Live Nation, which owns the Gorge venue, and Grant County Public Works to go over plans to try to avoid the issue in the future.

KREM 2 reached out to Live Nation, but have not heard back.