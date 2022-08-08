Several Spokane bridges will be rehabilitated along I-90 and US 195

Travelers who plan on using I-90 and US 195 should plan ahead of time as work to improve several bridge decks throughout the Inland Northwest begin.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Bridge deck preservation work on I-90 and US 195 throughout the region began Monday.

Travelers who plan on using I-90 and US 195 during the summer season should plan ahead of time as work started Monday to improve several bridge decks throughout the region.

On Monday, Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews started working to rehabilitate bridge decks by patching potholes and removing and replacing concrete on fatigued sections.

The work will maintain the structural integrity and extend the life of the bridges, creating a smoother ride for years to come. Travelers can expect delays with lane closures and flagging between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. as crews work to repair areas on the bridges.

Our project to rehabilitate several bridges along I-90 and US 195 started today. Expect lane closures with flagging and reduced speed limits of 40 mph in some areas around the work zone.



Drivers can also expect reduced speed limits within each work zone.

Single lane closures will remain in place once the concrete is repaired. The goal is to finish each bridge in a period of three days to limit the impact on the traveling public.

People can expect delays on the following bridges:

I-90 bridges:

I-90 over N. Wahl

Lindeke Street over I-90

Arthur Street over I-90

The eastbound off-ramp to Hamilton Street over I-90

Thor Street over I-90

Salnave Road over I-90

Tyler Road over I-90

I-90 over Damon Road

I-90 over SR 21

US 395 over I-90

US 195 bridges

US 195 over I-90

US 195 over Railroad and Old US 195

US 195 over Pine Creek No.1 and No.2

Travelers can look for live highway conditions before heading out the door on the WSDOT Travel Alerts page, mobile app, and the Regional WSDOT East Twitter account.

