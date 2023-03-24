3 lanes blocked after crash involving multiple cars on eastbound I-90 just west of Division

WSP says this is an injury collision. WSP and city fire crews are on scene.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Crews are currently responding to a crash involving multiple cars on eastbound I-90 just west of Division.

Three out of four lanes are blocked, according to WSP. Officials are labeling this crash as an "injury collision." WSP troopers, WSDOT's incident response team and the city fire department are on scene.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more details as we receive them.

