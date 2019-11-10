SPOKANE, Wash. — The Catalyst Building, Spokane's first zero energy, zero carbon construction, will have it's Topping Out Ceremony on Oct. 21, at the South Landing Jobsite, 501 E Sprague Avenue. The building is a joint effort between Avista Development, and South Landing Investors, LLC.

Once completed, the building will be one of the largest zero-energy, zero carbon facilities in the world. Eastern Washington University will be the anchor tenant, bringing around 1,000 students and 50 faculty from EWU's College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

The building is being constructed using Cross Laminated Timber manufactured by Katerra, a construction company which recently opened a wood plant in Spokane Vally this past September. CLT is a low carbon, lightweight building material which provides just as much structural support as steel. The wood plant manufactures about 24 truckloads of CLT a day, as well as bringing around 100 jobs to the Spokane area.

The building is set to be completed before EWU's Fall 2020 semester.

The building "sets a new vision for what's possible in our built environment, and what the build environment must become," according to a press release.

A public reception will be held following the ceremony at the McKinstry SIERR building, 850 E Spokane Boulevard.

