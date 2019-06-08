LEWISTON, Idaho-- There is a lot to love about the Washington State Football team, starting with Head Coach Mike Leach.

We were reminded why Leach is so entertaining, and as is often the case, it came to us in a tweet.

The Washington State Football twitter page posted a video of Coach Leach cooling off at a pool with the team down in Lewiston. Work hard, play hard – that’s how the team rolls.

And that was demonstrated perfectly in a video where the legendary Leach caved to the team’s pressure and belly-flopped into the pool.

If you didn’t love Mike Leach before, it’s likely you do now. Or at the very least, you have a whole new appreciation for what lengths he will go to keep his team happy.

