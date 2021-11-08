Washington State women's soccer earns at-large bid in NCAA tournament

The Cougars will host Montana on Nov. 13th at 5 PM.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State women's soccer earned an at-large bid in the NCAA tournament where the Cougars will host Montana in the first round.

WSU vs. Montana will begin at 5 PM on November 13th.

The Cougars finished the 2021 regular season with a third place finish in the Conference of Champions after posting a record of 13-2-4 including a Pac-12 record of 7-1-3.

The third place finish tied for the highest finish in conference play under head coach Todd Shulenberger and ties for the second-best finish all-time only falling short of the second place finish in 2013.

The seven wins in Pac-12 matchup's tied the programs record for most wins in conference play along 2013 and 2015.