PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State is still seeking its first Pac-12 win and the Cougs have a winnable game this Saturday against Colorado inside Martin Stadium.

WSU is 0-3 and Colorado is 1-2 in conference play.

If the Cougs can get together its pass defense, they'll have a good chance to win this one.





WSU'S PASS DEFENSE

Colorado is in the top half of the conference in passing yards per game.

However, lately it hasn't mattered how good the opposing pass defense has been. The Cougs have given up a lot of passing yards to not good passing offenses.

Out of 130 FBS teams, Washington State ranks 116th in passing yards allowed per game and rank 121st in allowed yards per completion

On top of that, in conference play, the Cougs have given up a bunch of big plays in the passing game. In three Pac-12 games, the defense has let up 12 plays of 25 yards or more. Six of those have gone for touchdowns.

"Nine guys would do real well and then whether it's a miscommunication, or someone's out of position, or whatever," Washington State head coach Mike Leach said. "Most of these plays you got the initial guy and then somebody over the top. Then some guy slips and the other guy is out of position. So I think we just have to refine our skills."

He said the secondary has not lived up to expectations and has the potential to be much better.

"We have a lot more to offer there," Leach said. "I think we need to define guys positions there, but I think the upside is huge. I think they can play better than they are by a significant margin."

WSU'S OFFENSE

The Cougs offense continues to click and still has the best passing attack in terms of yards per game.

Colorado is third worst in the conference in passing yards allowed per game and second worst in total yards per game. They are also one of the worst in the conference in points allowed per game.



HBO FILMING THE COUGS

HBO is in Pullman this week filming Washington State football for the new show "24/7 College Football".

Producers and videographers were at Leach's press conference on Monday and will be there through game day on Saturday.



GAME TIME

Washington State and Colorado will play at 4 p.m. on Saturday inside Martin Stadium. The game will also be aired on ESPNU.





