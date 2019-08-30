SPOKANE, Wash. — Bev Moser's fandom for Cougars football started her freshman year at Washington State University 68 years ago.

"I love football and so I went to the games and the activities before the games," she said.

If it's game day in Pullman, the 86-year-old fan is there.

"I went even after the Apple Cup last year. I drove back in a snowstorm," Moser said. "The score didn't end up right. The Cougars got beat."

Moser has now been a season ticket holder for more than 50 years. She'll talk Cougs football anytime, anywhere with anyone. That includes her landscaper Brandon Arnold, who is a Cougs alum too..

"Every time we see each other we talk about football and WSU," he said.

That Cougs bond is how Arnold got the idea to surprise Moser a couple of days ago while he was working on her yard.

"I told her to come out and take my arm," he said. "If she could just close her eyes, I had a little surprise for her."



Arnold led Moser out of her garage, down her driveway and into her front yard. That's when she saw her wonderful surprise of a Washington State logo on her yard.

"I just couldn't believe it," Moser said. "It was so great."

Arnold thought this up when he came across a WSU logo you could stencil.

"I thought what a great person, a Coug, to put this stencil and logo into her yard," he said.

To pull this off, he would have to be sneaky. Moser was home. She came out to check on the progress while Arnold was finishing up.

As soon as she went inside, Arnold took just a few minutes to get the logo on the yard.

"Obviously I want to do a good job and make sure I'm doing quality work for somebody," Arnold said. "But if I can go a little bit of that extra, surprise them or just bring a little bit of joy then yeah, I love it."

His thoughtfulness made one cool memory for a lifelong Cougs fan.

"It was special," Moser said. "It's something. I haven't seen that in any place. I'm glad Brandon did it for me."

