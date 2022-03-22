NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament comes to Spokane

Spokane will host the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 rounds of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament. Here's what you need to know about the teams, tickets, and how to watch.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Some of the best college basketball teams in the country are headed to Spokane this week, as the city hosts one region of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. Games are scheduled for Friday, March 25 and Sunday, March 27 at Spokane Arena.

One of the highlights for Spokane fans will be the return of Lexie and Lacie Hull. The twin sisters got their start at Central Valley High School before going on to star at Stanford. Lexie enters the Sweet 16 fresh off a career-high 36 point effort on Sunday night.

Stanford is the top seed in the Spokane Region. The Cardinal team will face fourth-seeded Maryland in the Sweet 16. The other matchup features second-seeded Texas against No. 6 Ohio State. The winners will play each other in the Elite 8.

Spokane Region Schedule

Here is a look at the games in the Spokane Region and how to watch.

Game #1

No. 2 Texas vs No. 6 Ohio State

Friday, March 25

4:00 PM PDT Watch TV: ESPN Streaming: Watch ESPN



Game #2

No. 1 Stanford vs No. 4 Maryland

Friday, March 25

6:30 PM PDT Watch TV: ESPN Streaming: Watch ESPN



Elite 8

Winner of Game #1 vs Winner of Game #2

Sunday, March 27

6:00 PM PDT

WATCH: TBA

Spokane Ticket Information

As of Tuesday afternoon, tickets were still available for the Spokane Region games of the NCAA Tournament. All games will be played at Spokane Arena. Tickets can be purchased online through TicketsWest.

All-session ticket packages are $50 for adults and $30 for youth/seniors. The all-session ticket includes both Sweet 16 games on Friday and the Elite 8 matchup on Sunday.

Tickets to the Friday games are available at $30 for adults and $20 for youth/seniors. Tickets can also be purchased for Sunday only at $30 for adults and $20 for youth/seniors.

There are no COVID restrictions for the event.

As an added benefit, people who buy tickets to the Spokane Regional games in 2022 will be added to a priority waiting list to purchase tickets for the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament games that will be hosted at Spokane Arena.

Game Previews

It will be a homecoming for Lexie and Lacie Hull when top-seeded Stanford heads to Spokane to face fourth-seeded Maryland. The Cardinal's senior twins will be key to the defending champions advancing.

The two teams met in the Bahamas over Thanksgiving weekend with Stanford coming away with a 19-point win. The Terrapins were short-handed for that game, missing a few starters and only having seven players available.

Now that they're healthy, coach Brenda Frese's squad has looked spectacular in the first two games of the tournament, averaging 95.5 points in the two wins.