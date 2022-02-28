Spokane-native Lexie Hull, Cougar women honored with Pac-12 awards

Several players with ties to the Spokane area were honored with Pac-12 awards, including Lexie Hull, and WSU women Charlisse Leger-Walker and Bella Murekatete.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Several basketball players with ties to the Inland Northwest have been honored with 2021-2022 Pac-12 women’s basketball awards. The winners were announced Tuesday morning.

Lexie Hull

Spokane native Lexie Hull was named All-Pac-12 and named to the All-Defensive team. Hull, who played at Central Valley, is now a senior guard for Stanford. This is her third time being named All-Pac-12, and her second time on the All-Defensive team.

Hull is averaging 11.6 points per game this season, along with 5.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists. Defensively, she is averaging a career-high 2.2 steals per game.

Hull was also named the 2022 Pac-12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Bella Murekatete

Bella Murekatete won the Co-Most Improved Player of the Year award. The junior plays center for Washington State University (WSU).

Murekatete posted career-high averages of 10.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, and 1.5 steals per game. She is fourth in the conference in blocks and seventh in rebounds. She also scored in double figures in 16 of her 28 games this season.

Murekatete is the first known Rwandan-born player in women’s college basketball.

Charlisse Leger-Walker

WSU guard Charlisse Leger-Walker was named All-Pac-12 for the second time. The sophomore is averaging 16.3 points per game, along with 5.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Krystal Leger-Walker

Her sister, Krystal Leger-Walker, was named an honorable mention for All-Pac-12 honors. Krystal is averaging 8 points per game, along with 4.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists. She also earned an honorable mention for the All-Defensive Team. Krystal is averaging 1.6 steals per game.

Coach of the Year

WSU coach Kamie Ethridge was considered a frontrunner for Coach of the Year honors after leading the Cougs to a 19-9 record, and a second place finish in the Pac-12 regular season. The award however, went to Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer, who led Stanford to an undefeated Pac-12 conference record.

