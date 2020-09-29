Spokane native Tyler Johnson, Tampa Bay Lightning win Stanley Cup Final

This is Johnson's first NHL title.

Spokane native Tyler Johnson won his first career Stanley Cup title on Monday with the Tampa Bay Lightning against the Dallas Stars.

With a 2-0 win in Game 6, the Lightning clinched the series 4-2.

Johnson had 12 shots on goal in the series. However, he did not record a goal or assist. He finished with 18 goals and 20 assists this season, including the playoffs.

Johnson is one of the best Spokane Chiefs players of all-time. He ranks top 10 in career goals and points. He won a Memorial Cup with the team in 2008.

His best statistical season with the Chiefs came in 2010-2011, when he scored 53 goals and added 62 assists. His 115 points that season ranks seventh most for a single-season in team history.

After that, he signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Lightning. Johnson played in the American Hockey League for a couple of years and his rookie season with Tampa Bay came in the 2013-2014 season.

Johnson had a chance to win the Stanley Cup Final in the 2014-2015 season, but the Lightning lost to the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2.