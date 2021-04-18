Spokane natives Groves brothers commit to Oklahoma men's basketball

Tanner was the Big Sky Player of the Year last season and averaged 17.2 points per game. His brother Jacob averaged 9.3 points per game.

CHENEY, Wash. — Spokane natives and Shadle Park High School graduates Tanner and Jacob Groves are transferring to play for Oklahoma men's basketball next season.

The former Eastern Washington forwards announced they were considering transferring on Mar. 16. On Apr. 15, Tanner listed four schools he would be transferring to, which included Oklahoma, Texas, Washington State and Portland.

Tanner was the Big Sky Player of the Year last season averaging 17.2 points and eight rebounds per game. He scored a career high 35 points in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Kansas.

Jacob averaged 9.3 points per game and had a career high 23 points against Kansas.