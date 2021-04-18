Eastern Washington football selected for FCS Playoffs

EWU will play the defending champions North Dakota State in the first round on Apr. 24 in Fargo, North Dakota.

CHENEY, Wash — Eastern Washington football was selected for the FCS Playoffs on Sunday morning.

EWU will play the defending champions North Dakota State in the first round on Apr. 24 in Fargo, North Dakota. Game time is at 12:30 p.m. and will streamed on ESPN3.

The Bison finished the season 6-2 overall and were ranked second in the last STATS FCS Top 25 before dropping the last game of the season to South Dakota State. SDSU is the top overall seed int he playoffs.

Eastern Washington finished the season 5-1 in their Big Sky Conference only schedule. They lost their first game of the season to Idaho on the road and didn't lose a game after that. The Eags ranked eighth in the last STATS FCS Top 25 rankings.



This is a rematch of sorts of the 2018-2019 FCS National Championship, which the Bison won over the Eagles 38-24. NDSU has won eight of the last nine FCS Championships.

The Eagles received one of six at large bids for the postseason. EWU will be one of 16 teams competing for a championship. There are usually 24 teams selected, but that number was reduced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Out of 97 teams, EWU ranks seventh in scoring offense (40.7 points per game) and 51st in scoring defense (24.3 points per game).