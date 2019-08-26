SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Chiefs wrapped up training camp on Sunday with its annual Red-White scrimmage game on Sunday.

The Red team beat the White team 4-1. Forward Cordel Larson had two goals to power the Red team to a win.

The team is looking for a new goalie this season as Bailey Brkin is no longer on the squad. Goalie Campbell Arnold was outstanding starting for the Red squad. He faced 15 shots and didn't allow a goal through a period and a half of platy.

The Chiefs season opener is on September 20 on the road against the Kamloops Blazers. The first home game is September 28 against the Tri-City Americans.

