SPOKANE, Wash. — The Western Hockey League announced on Monday that Spokane Chiefs forward Adam Beckman won the Bob Clarke Trophy, which is given to the league's top scorer.

He was the only one to reach the 100-point mark, finishing with 107. He had 48 goals and 59 assists on the season. The forward finished top of the league in goals and third in assists.

Beckman posted 32 multi-point performances in 63 games this season.

He's the first Chiefs player to win the award since 2013 when Mitch Holmberg did so. He's just the third overall to do so as Ray Whitney won the award in the 1990-1991 season.

Since Beckman won the Bob Clarke Trophy, he is now one of three nominees for the Canadian Hockey League’s Top Scorer Award.

