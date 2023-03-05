Chiefs playoff hopes dealt huge blow on road trip

Spokane drops 2 of 3 in Canada to see post season dreams fade

KELOWNA, BC — The month of February had seen the Chiefs improve noticeably in a number of categories, particularly defensively, as the club had a pair of two game winning streaks in the latter half of the month. Spokane finished the year's second month with their first back to back home wins of the year with victories over U.S. Division rivals Portland and Tri City to keep their flickering playoff hopes alive. The teams goaltending and defensive performances were big factors in lifting Spokane to four wins in their last six games. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, the wins weren't able to move Spokane up in the standings as the team they were chasing for the conference's final playoff spot, the Kelowna Rockets, had expanded their lead over the Chiefs to 14 points after winning 3 of 4 contests.

Spokane had a prime opportunity to move up on the Rockets in the standings as the Chiefs started their final road trip to Canada this season with a visit to Kelowna to take on the 8th place Rockets on Wednesday in the opening game of a three game road swing. The home team had won the previous two games of the series, with Kelowna crushing Spokane 10-3 on home ice in November, but the Chiefs returning the favor with a 2-1 home victory in December. Wednesday's game would see the Chiefs get center Tomasso DeLuca back in the lineup after he served his one game suspension against Tri City the previous Saturday. Spokane went with Dawson Cowan in goal. The netminder was coming off a great month in February where his goals against was 1.55, the second best in the league.

The Chiefs penalty kill had gone for 87% in February, far and away its' best performance of the year as the club's overall mark went over 70% for the first time this season. Early in Wednesday's game with Kelowna, the penalty kill was tested early as Spokane took a penalty just 1:59 into the game. The Rockets power play took full advantage scoring only 47 seconds into the power play to take a quick 1-0 lead 2:46 into the contest. Spokane would respond as rookie Berkly Catton scored his 17th of the year on a tip of a Mac Gross shot at the 7:48 mark to even the game at one after the first period. The Chiefs would dominate the second period offensively as they outshot the Rockets 16-8 and generated two of the three power plays in the frame. Unfortunately for Spokane, they would go empty on the power play and on the scoreboard while Kelowna's leading scorer Andrew Cristall would score two goals in the final half of the period to give the Rockets a 3-1 lead heading into the third.

Spokane would start the third on the power play but would fail for the fourth straight time in the game to score. The Chiefs would take a penalty shortly after the failed man advantage, but would get back in the game when Chase Bertholet scored a short handed tally 2:51 into the third to cut the Chiefs deficit to 3-2. Kelowna would capitalize later in the power play though as Carson Golder scored his second straight power play goal of the game just 57 seconds later to put the Rockets back up by two at 4-2. That goal started a three goal explosion as Golder would notch his hat trick goal at 7:49 to make it 5-2 Kelowna. Another Rockets goal 42 seconds later put Kelowna in firm control at 6-2 nearly midway through the third. The Chiefs came storming back as Kooper Gizowski notched his 10th of the season at 12:30 to bring Spokane within 6-3. Spokane would pull Cowan in the final 5 minutes and it would pay off as Carter Streek scored his 3rd goal in his last 3 games at 15:55 to make it a 6-4 game.

Streek's goal would be the last gasp in the game, and in Spokane's playoff hopes, as Cristall capped the Rockets second hat trick of the game with an empty netter in the final 3 minutes to cap off a 7-4 Kelowna victory. It was the first time Spokane had given up 7 goals in a game since a 7-2 loss to Seattle on January 27th. The Rockets second win in 3 games against the Chiefs put Kelowna a whopping 16 points up with just 11 games left in Spokane's season. In baseball terms, the Chiefs are 8 games out with 11 to play. While officially alive, Spokane's playoff hopes are finished. The reality set in after the game as the team also had to deal with injuries to defenseman Saige Weinstein and forward/defenseman Ben Bonni. Weinstein had to leave in the first after a huge hit on the end wall while Bonni went shoulder first into the boards in the second. Their status were up in the air as the Chiefs headed north to play Prince George in back to back games Friday and Saturday.

The Cougars had split two home games with Vancouver on Tuesday and Wednesday, winning 6-0 in game one but losing 6-2 in game two as the Giants put up a 4 goal third to earn the split. Prince George had won 11 of 13 though to move past both Everett and Tri City and into 4th place in the Western Conference and putting themselves in position to earn home ice in a first round playoff series. Weinstein was out for the weekend as his arm was in a sling after the game in Kelowna. Bonni was in the lineup as he lined up on the blue line in place of Weinstein. Just like Wednesday's game in Kelowna, the Chiefs surrendered a power play goal on the opponents first power play as the Cougars scored on a Hudson Thornton tally 3:43 into the game to take a 1-0 lead. Unlike Wednesday though, the Chiefs didn't respond right away as Spokane gave up a shorthanded goal on their first power play to fall behind 2-0.

Just when things were looking bleak though, the Chiefs would score on that power play opportunity only 55 seconds after the Prince George goal to cut the lead to 2-1 after the first. Spokane would be on a 4 on 4 with the Cougars early in the second when the Chiefs would strike again, as Carter Streek notched his 4th goal in his last 4 games with his 15th of the year at 4:15 of the period to bring Spokane even at 2-2. Prince George turned up the pressure offensively in the latter half of the second as the Chiefs struggled with taking care of the puck in their own defensive zone. The Cougars would break the tie as a Chiefs turnover ended up in the net at 17:27 to give PG a 3-2 advantage. It was a lead they wouldn't lose. Prince George scored again 59 seconds later and suddenly the Cougars would take a 4-2 lead into the third.

Spokane had been outshot 30-14 through 40 minutes and needed to get better puck possession in the third. It didn't happen. The Cougars came out in the third and outshot the Chiefs 16-8 in the period as Spokane didn't seriously threaten the Prince George lead. PG would seal the game with an empty net shorthanded goal off a face off win in their own zone in the final 1:50 to put away a 5-2 victory over Spokane. It was the third straight victory over the Chiefs by the Cougars this season as Prince George has outscored Spokane 17-7 in the three wins. The good news on the night was Kelowna lost in Kamloops, but the Chiefs remained 16 points back of the Rockets for the final playoff spot with now just 10 games left in the season. In other words, Spokane is back 8 games with 10 to play. It's only a matter of time before the elimination becomes official.

The Chiefs had a chance to salvage the final game of the season series with the Cougars, and the road trip itself, as Spokane and Prince George faced off the next night. Dawson Cowan was back in net for Spokane after playing Wednesday against Kelowna. After an even first half of the first period, the Cougars would score on a rebound net front at 11:40 to go up 1-0. The Chiefs got one power play chance in the opening frame and would capitalize as Berkly Catton scored his 18th of the year in the final minute to even the game at 1-1 after the first. Prince George would re-take the lead in the second on a tip in just 2.5 minutes into the period to take a 2-1 lead. Spokane would pull back even when Grady Lane scored on a rebound 6 seconds after a Chiefs power play expired to make it 2-2. The Chiefs then took their first lead when Will McIsaac scored his second career goal at 10:18 to give Spokane a 3-2 lead heading to the third.

Spokane would take a 5 minute major penalty in the final minute of the second though, and Prince George would get the power play for the first part of the third period. The Cougars took advantage as they scored 2:46 into the final frame to tie the game back up at 3-3. Less than 3 minutes later, Prince George would strike again as the league's third leading scorer Chase Wheatcroft scored his 41st of the season to put PG ahead 4-3. The Chiefs wasted little time pulling back even as Catton scored his second of the game just 1:33 later to tie things up once again at 4-4 and eventually force overtime. Spokane had gone 0-3 in overtime this season, while Prince George was 4-4. The Cougars were 3-0 in shootouts while the Chiefs were a dismal 1-4.

Needless to say, Spokane was hoping to end things in overtime and that's exactly what they did. Catton found Chase Bertholet on the right wing and the Chiefs leading scorer buried his 25th goal of the season just 28 seconds into OT to give Spokane the split in Prince George with a 5-4 overtime victory. The Chiefs salvaged the final game of the three game road trip, their last to Canada this season. Spokane did gain 2 points on Kelowna for the final playoff spot as the Rockets lost at home to Kamloops, but the Chiefs are a distant 14 points back with just 9 games left in the season. In other words, Spokane is 7 games back with 9 to play. While mathematically alive, the Chiefs have to win all 9 games remaining to have a chance. In the world of reality, Spokane's post season hopes are done. The club can now focus on improving over the last 3 weeks of the season and building for next year.

The Chiefs will have a busy week ahead of them as they play 4 games in 5 nights beginning with a 3 in 3 over the weekend. Spokane will host Portland and Kelowna on Friday and Saturday before heading out on the road to visit Everett Sunday and Portland on Tuesday. I'll have the call on 103.5 FM the Game and 1510 AM KGA for all 4 contests. Friday, Saturday and Tuesday's games will be at 7:05 pm with the pre-game shows at 6:30 pm. Sunday's game at Everett is a 4:05 pm start with a 3:30 pm pre-game. Let's hope the Chiefs continue their improvement and finish the final stretch of the season strong. We hope to see you at the rink!

