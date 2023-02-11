Local Spokane tractor company airing commercial during Super Bowl

Spokane and North Idaho natives will see some familiar faces on the big screen during the 2023 Super Bowl game commercials.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Adams Tractor, a Spokane family-owned business will shine Sunday during the 2023 Super Bowl commercials.

According to a post on the company's Facebook page, Saturday's Super Bowl commercial's will include some of Spokane's local businesses.

Spokane and North Idaho natives will see some familiar faces on the big screen during the game, including Spokane Quaranteam and Giving Back Packs creator Rick Clark, Gonzaga Basketball Rasir Bolton, Spokane Chiefs mascot "Boomer," and Spokane Eats Blogger Chandler Baird.

Adams Tractor is one of many ads, viewers will see during Sunday's game. Big-name advertisers brands will feature their ads during the big game on Sunday, in order to capture the attention of the roughly 100 million viewers who tune in each year.

The tractor company, serving farmers and homeowners in Eastern Washington, was first funded in 1929 in Spokane. Almost 30 years later the store expanded to Coeur d’Alene, Colfax, Lewiston, and Bonners Ferry. The store is represented by five generations representing three locations of one of the most iconic family businesses in the Inland Northwest.

The commercial was created by Victory Media, which posted a preview of the ad on its Facebook, and shared the following post:

"We are really excited for the premiere of Adams Tractor’s Super Bowl commercial this Sunday! It’s not every day that you get this many Spokane icons and legends in one place and in one commercial. Here is a preview of what’s to come!, the company said on its post.

