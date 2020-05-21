SPOKANE, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video from when Adam Beckman was drafted by the Minnesota Wild in 2019.

On Thursday morning Chiefs' forward Adam Beckman was awarded the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy as the WHL Player of the Year. The only other Chief who has earned that award was Ray Whitney, who earned it nearly 30 years ago during the 1990-91 season.

Beckman definitely had an MVP worthy season with the Chiefs, leading all WHL skaters in points (107), goals (48), and shots on goal (316). The Saskatoon native was the only player to top 100 points in the WHL this season. Beckman also ranked third in assists at 59, second in power play goals at 16, and second in game-winning goals with 9.

Beckman is the first Chiefs player since Mitch Holmberg to top 100 points in a season. Holmberg did that six years ago, and his season wasn't shortened like Beckman's ultimately was.

Highlights of Beckman this year include him setting a new franchise record in December and January where he scored a goal in 10 consecutive games. In total, he had 18 points during that streak.

Beckman was selected by Minnesota in the third round of the 2019 NFL Entry Draft. At 19, Beckman still has another year of eligibility in the WHL. Depending upon what the Minnesota Wild decide, he could be back with the Chiefs next season.

Beckman is the second Chief to be honored by the league in the same amount of days. On Wednesday, the WHL named Ty Smith Defenseman of the Year.

