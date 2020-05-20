SPOKANE, Wash. — The Western Hockey League announced on Wednesday that Spokane Chiefs defenseman Ty Smith won the Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy, which is given to the league's best defenseman

Smith also earned the recognition last year. He becomes the first WHL defenseman to do so since Kris Russell in 2006 and 2007 with the Medicine Hat Tigers.

The New Jersey Devils prospect, recorded 59 points in 46 games.

Smith had 16 multi-point games throughout the season.The game that stuck out the most was on February 28, 020 against Seattle when he scored three goals and tacked on five assists to break his own franchise record for single points in a game by a defenseman.

Since he has won this award, he will be one of three finalists for the Canadian Hockey League's Defenseman of the Year Award. Smith was named the recipient of the CHL Defenseman of the Year Award in 2019.

