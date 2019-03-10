PULLMAN, Wash. — A statement from WSU athletic leaders said the school will continue to follow NCAA guidelines and not pay its student athletes.

The debate of whether or not to play players rose in discussion after California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law allowing college athletes to get paid for use of their likeness and to hire agents.

When asked of their opinions, WSU students were divided on matter.

"I don't think they should be," said Emma Brigs, a freshman. "If they're on a scholarship, then they're already paying lower than some other students. So I feel like right now, there's a balance."

"It's just like an unpaid internship, so you're basically getting paid in experience," said Maggie Lipinsky, a a freshman.

Others disagreed.

"In my opinion, the root problem is that public universities have been allowed to capitalize on athletics in the first place, said Kim Castelin, a PhD student. "There's kind of a moral problem with having universities that are running bascially athletic businesses."

KREM also reached out to the University of Idaho Athletics Department about the possibility of U of I paying its athletes but has yet to receive comment.

California's law is set to start in 2023.

