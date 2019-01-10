PULLMAN, Wash. — Cougar Country Drive In is officially open again and has announced its new business hours in a Facebook post made on Sunday night.

The iconic Pullman stop announced on Facebook that it was officially reopened and listed its new hours.

Cougar Country's new hours are: Monday - Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday - Saturday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

The owner's of Zoe Coffeehouse and Pub, also located in Pullman, bought the business back in July. While they had held temporary openings since then, they said they were struggling to hire enough staff to open full-time.

The following video is a report on the owners of Zoe Coffeehouse and Pub purchasing Cougar Country Drive In.