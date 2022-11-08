WSU Director of Athletics to be inducted into Asian Hall of Fame in Seattle

Pat Chun will be inducted into the Asian Hall of Fame class of 2022 on Nov. 18 in Seattle.

SEATTLE — Washington State University announced that Director of Athletics Pat Chun will be inducted into the Asian Hall of Fame on Nov. 18 in Seattle.

According to the WSU Insider, since 2018, Chun has led record-setting fundraising initiatives for WSU while boosting student-athlete academic achievement and improving sports facilities.

Chun is the first Asian-American to lead a Power 5 school and, under his tenure, WSU athletic programs have reached NCAA championships in six sports.

Chun will be joined by a distinguished group of pioneers for the class of 2022, which includes former WSU student Krist Novoselic, best known as the co-founder of the band Nirvana.

“It’s a real honor to be joining such a distinguished group of pioneers who continue to advance Asian representation in their communities and across the nation,” Chun said. “I’m appreciative of President Schulz for bringing me to the WSU family in 2018. The opportunity to serve such an extraordinary group of student-athletes at this incredible institution has been a privilege.”

