WSU snaps three game losing skid, dominates Stanford 52-14 behind opportunistic defense

WSU defense forces six Stanford turnovers, including four fumbles in lopsided victory.

PALO ALTO, Calif — The Washington State Cougars needed a victory today to snap a three game losing streak. They earned one in emphatic fashion as the Cougs blew out Stanford 52-14.

Nakia Watson made his return to the WSU offense today and made a huge difference. Watson had 16 carries for 166 yards and a touchdown on the day and his 65-yard rush on the first drive of the game set the tone for the game.

The Cougs struck first as Leyton Smithson took a swing pass from Cam Ward in for his first collegiate touchdown to make it 7-0 Cougs.

On the next WSU possession, it was another first. Ward found Anderson Grover from seven yards out for his first collegiate touchdown to make it 14-0.

Ward added a rushing touchdown on the next possession and WSU was out of the gates hot, up 21-0.

Following a Stanford touchdown, the WSU defense came alive. The Cougs proceeded to force four Stanford fumbles before the end of the half. Jaden Hicks returned one of the fumbles for a touchdown and WSU's offense turned two of the other fumble recoveries into touchdowns.

The Cougs led 42-7 at the half after only scoring 41 points in their previous three games combined.

After questions about the offensive play calling and the defense not forcing turnovers, the Cougs responded with their best performance of the season.